Corpus Christi ISD 'monitoring the weather,' no change to schedule at this time

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tropical system, currently Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, will bring heavy rain to Corpus Christi and the surrounding area on Tuesday morning. The heaviest rainfall will be during the morning commute hours, between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Corpus Christi ISD said in a post on social media that they are monitoring the weather, but as of noon Monday there is no change in schedule for Tuesday.
Gregory-Portland ISD said they will have any information pertaining to changes to the Tuesday schedule out to parents before 4 p.m. Monday.
A tropical depression is likely in the Gulf of Mexico this evening. The conditions are conducive to developing into Tropical Storm Harold just before landfall Tuesday morning, 3NEWS Meteorologist Carly Smith said.
Here is the latest forecast information:
