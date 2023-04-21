24th annual Earth Day-Bay Day celebration in Corpus Christi

Earth Day celebrations will be at Heritage Park from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday for Earth Day, will be a day of fun and activities. A free, family-friendly event will have interactive and educational exhibits along with activities, wild animal shows, plant give away, food, freebies and more.

The 24th annual Earth Day-Bay Day is meant to bring education, conservation, participation, habitat protection, and career choices in the community. The 24th annual Earth Day-Bay Day will be at Heritage Park from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The event will go on rain or shine.

Some of the attractions include:

Gladys Porter Zoo Presentations

The Raptor Project "Birds of Prey" Presentations

Valero Plant Giveaway

Youth Odyssey Rock Climbing Wall

Port of Corpus Christi PORT-able Learning Lab

Texas Parks & Wildlife Coastal Expo Touch Tanks

Amos Rehabilitation Keep Wildlife Rehab Exhibit

Texas Parks & Wildlife Operations Game Thief Trailer

Fishing's Future Catch & Release Fish Tank

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services Adoption

Electric Vehicles & Free Emissions Testing

3News Chief Meteorologist Alan Holt will also be in attendance at the event as an EMCEE.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!