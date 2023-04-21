24th annual Earth Day-Bay Day celebration in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday for Earth Day, will be a day of fun and activities. A free, family-friendly event will have interactive and educational exhibits along with activities, wild animal shows, plant give away, food, freebies and more.
The 24th annual Earth Day-Bay Day is meant to bring education, conservation, participation, habitat protection, and career choices in the community. The 24th annual Earth Day-Bay Day will be at Heritage Park from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The event will go on rain or shine.
Some of the attractions include:
- Gladys Porter Zoo Presentations
- The Raptor Project "Birds of Prey" Presentations
- Valero Plant Giveaway
- Youth Odyssey Rock Climbing Wall
- Port of Corpus Christi PORT-able Learning Lab
- Texas Parks & Wildlife Coastal Expo Touch Tanks
- Amos Rehabilitation Keep Wildlife Rehab Exhibit
- Texas Parks & Wildlife Operations Game Thief Trailer
- Fishing's Future Catch & Release Fish Tank
- Corpus Christi Animal Care Services Adoption
- Electric Vehicles & Free Emissions Testing
3News Chief Meteorologist Alan Holt will also be in attendance at the event as an EMCEE.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- New technology helps police find, arrest man considered a 'public threat'
- Padre Island residents want reasoning for high appraisal values
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
- Craigslist car scam puts Corpus Christi family out 20K; investigation showed car was also stolen
- More than 80 people cited, 13 arrested in Prime Time gameroom bust
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.