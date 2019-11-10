CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S.S. Lexington Haunted House opens Friday wth the first BLACKOUT Night of the season.

Doors for the haunted house open at 7 p.m. and go until 10:30 p.m.

Tickets for the haunted house can only be purchased at the door. From each ticket sold, $1 will be donated to local charities, benefiting Zero Prostate Cancer.

The U.S.S. Lexington Haunted House will be available from Oct. 11 until Nov. 2.

Ages 8 and up are welcome but must be able to navigate ladders and confined spaces. There will be free water bottles on Friday nights for the first 50 guests to arrive.

The terrifying tour takes the bravest of souls down below through over 80 compartments on 2 decks of the World War II-era aircraft carrier, including spaces never before opened to the public.

Be ready to handle steep ladders, dark corridors, creaky hatchways, and unimaginable sights, screams, and sounds. Organizers of the U.S.S. Lexington Haunted House remind viewers that this is an intense haunted experience and you should think twice before enlisting!

Castle of Terror Productions and LEX have a ghost ship tour you'll never forget! For more information on the Haunted House aboard the U.S.S. Lexington visit their website at https://usslexington.com/

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:



