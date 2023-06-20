Corpus Christi high school students win big at national speech, debate competitions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi has a lot to be proud of, including some outstanding students who did very well at their national speech and debate competitions.
Dabeluchi Isiofia from Veterans Memorial High School earned second place out of 551 competitors in the Impromptu Speaking competition at the National Speech and Debate tournament in Phoenix, Arizona, last week.
Carroll High School student Xavier Ruiz earned second place in the Dramatic Interpretation competition.
Congratulations to both students for seeing their hard work pay off!
