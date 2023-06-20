Corpus Christi high school students win big at national speech, debate competitions

A Veterans Memorial student and Carroll student each won second place in their national competitions.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi has a lot to be proud of, including some outstanding students who did very well at their national speech and debate competitions.

Dabeluchi Isiofia from Veterans Memorial High School earned second place out of 551 competitors in the Impromptu Speaking competition at the National Speech and Debate tournament in Phoenix, Arizona, last week.

📢On Friday, VMHS student Dabeluchi Isiofia, competed in the final round of the National Speech and Debate tournament in... Posted by Veterans Memorial High School on Monday, June 19, 2023

Carroll High School student Xavier Ruiz earned second place in the Dramatic Interpretation competition.

Congratulations to both students for seeing their hard work pay off!

