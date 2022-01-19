Two area organizations partner up to offer shelter to homeless during winter mix

Salvation Army Area Commander Russell Czajkowski said that at the end of the day caring for people is the organizations top priority.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Preparations for the cold weather are underway across the Coastal Bend, but for the homeless population the frigid temperatures can be life threatening.

The Salvation Army of Texas is already preparing to be an emergency shelter on Thursday night. The organization began setting out 35 mattresses over at the Mother Teresa Shelter. Sister Rency Moonjely who is the operations supervisor with the shelter said their organization will be providing warm meals for those who choose to stay at the Salvation Army.

"I was thinking something for God, You know," Moonjely said. "Because if you do this for these poor people, Its great, we get more blessings. That's my understanding, ya know. That's the reason why I do that."

"As far as the cold weather nights, we're here to love on people and provide them just a warm night of comfort," Czajkowski said.

