BREAKING NEWS: The end of Bob Hall Pier has collapsed

Chief Dale Scott of Nueces County ESD2 confirmed the pier has lost its tip.
Credit: Nueces County ESD #2

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Nueces County ESD #2, Hurricane Hanna has taken the end of Bob Hall Pier, Chief Dale Scott of Nueces County ESD2 confirmed the pier has lost its tip.

You can see the view of Bob Hall Pier here.

Credit: Casper Clyde

For the latest updates on Tropical Storm Hanna, click here.

