CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has announced that they will be opening six locations that will be used as temporary cooling centers as extremely high temperatures are expected during the early part of next week.



The cooling centers will be open on a temporary basis to provide residents relief from severe heat, city officials say.

"Residents are reminded opening these City facilities is an exception. Senior centers and libraries will not be open for regular activities such as games, exercise, classes, or socializing in groups," stated city officials.

To avoid the transmission of COVID-19, all city facilities will adhere to the CDC’s recommendations of maintaining 6 feet physical distance and wearing a face mask.

"Cooling centers are open to all residents that need to take a break from extreme heat. Temperature checks and face coverings will be required to enter the facility. Due to social distancing requirements, there will be limited space per site," added city officials.

The City will open six locations as temporary cooling centers Monday, June 8th through Wednesday, June 10th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

T emporary Cooling Centers

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center 654 Graham 826-2330

Garden Senior Center 5325 Greely 826-2345

Broadmoor Senior Center 1651 Tarlton 826-3138

Oveal Williams Senior Center 1414 Martin Luther King 826-2305

La Retama Central Library 805 Comanche 826-7055

Ben F. McDonald Public Library 4044 Greenwood 826-2356

The following organizations are also providing cooling areas, please contact them for specific hours:

Good Samaritan Rescue Mission (210 S Alameda Street)

Salvation Army (521 Josephine Street)

Mother Teresa Shelter (513 Sam Rankin Avenue)

Metro Ministries (1919 Leopard Street)

Timon’s Ministries (10501 S Padre Island Dr, 78418)

The City would also like to remind everyone about precautions you can take to reduce your risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

The Texas Department of State Health Services advises:

Never leave anyone, including animals, in a closed, parked vehicle.

Drink plenty of fluids, but avoid drinks with alcohol, caffeine, or a lot of sugar.

Don't wait until you are thirsty, drink fluids at least 30 minutes before going outside.

Plan strenuous outdoor activity for early mornings or evenings when it is cooler.

Take frequent breaks when working outside.

Signs and symptoms of heat illness include dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea, headaches, and muscle cramps. If signs and symptoms begin to emerge move to a cooler location, rest a few minutes, and slowly drink a cool liquid. Immediately seek medical attention if conditions do not improve and tell someone to observe you

Eat meals that are well balanced, cool, and light.

Frequently check on the elderly, the ill, and others who may need help.

Adjust to the environment. A sudden change in temperature – an early heat wave or travel to a hotter climate – will be stressful to the body. Limit physical activity until you become accustomed to the heat.

Check with a doctor or pharmacist about the effects of sun and heat when taking prescription medications, especially diuretics or antihistamines.

