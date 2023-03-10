x
El Obrero to hold re-opening festivities this week

The 100-year-old Beeville corner store recently received a makeover with some help from its community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A beloved Bee County corner store is having a grand re-opening this weekend.

El Obrero been part of the fabric of Beeville's West Side for decades, helping poor migrant farm workers feed their families when times were lean.

Last month, a handful of folks came to help repair the 100-year-old store.

Wednesday, they plan to have a soft re-opening at 3 p.m., and the rand re-opening will be at noon Saturday. 

