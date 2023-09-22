Dollar General Markets help to eliminate South Texas food deserts

The store is also packed from top to bottom with many items you'd find in a large grocery store.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Small towns like Falfurrias are not always fortunate enough to have an H-E-B or Walmart that carries critical food items such as meat and produce.

"Lots of small places in Texas, particularly in some unique small towns and areas food insecurity, food availability those are all problems," said Texas A&M University Department of Agriculture Professor Steven Klose.

A company that is helping to fill that void is Dollar General. The company has started to expand its grocery offerings by opening up DG Markets.

The store is also packed from top to bottom with many items you'd find in a large grocery store. 3NEWS spoke with Premont resident Claudia Sanchez, who said the store gives her a wide variety to choose from when grocery shopping.

"Oh, like the meat if I need ground beef or stuff like that. Milk, eggs for breakfast and stuff like that. They pretty much have everything," she said.

Dollar General spokesperson Crystal Luce said the chain now has 4400 stores across the country which have produce, and 10,000 of them eventually in place within the next few years. Many in those food deserts.

"We really take the responsibility to serve our residents in our communities very seriously," she said. "So, the expansion of produce and some of our DG Market formats certainly reflects that as we understand a lot of people do rely on us to not only be able to find affordable, but more nutritious food items in our stores."

The DG Markets are also in places like San Diego and Hebbronville. Officials said another will open after the first of the year in Alice.

