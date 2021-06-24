Unmanned drone busts a group of migrants near Falfurrias

Deputies were able to track down the suspect and attempted a traffic stop along State Highway 285.

FALFURRIAS, Texas — The US Border Patrol deployed the use of an unmanned drone to help capture a human smuggler on Thursday.

Agents witnessed a black truck, pick up a group of people north of the Falfurrias checkpoint. They sent that information to the Brooks County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were able to track down the suspect and attempted a traffic stop along State Highway 285. Five people inside jumped out to try and get away but the woman who was driving and four migrants were all apprehended.

Two migrants were taken to the hospital for treatment of severe dehydration, but are expected to be OK.

