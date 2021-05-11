Man arrested for injury to a child charges in Corpus Christi

While investigating, detectives say the found enough cause to arrest the mother’s boyfriend, 31-year-old Mark Hernandez.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday, May 10 at 3:05 p.m., Corpus Christi police officers were called out to the Latitude Apartments on the 6400 block of Weber Road for an unconscious child who was not breathing.

When officers arrived, they found the child and brought it down to the medics on the scene. Police say the medics transported the child to the hospital and it was listed in serious condition.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division Family Violence Section were also called to investigate the scene. During their investigation, police say they found enough cause to arrest the mother’s boyfriend, 31-year-old Mark Hernandez, for injury to a child.

