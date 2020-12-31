x
Man in his 40s murdered near Orange Grove, suspects in custody

Authorities are interrogating the suspects at this time.
JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — The Jim Wells County Sherriff's Office is investigating a murder scene on County Road 305 near Orange Grove.

Lieutenant Alan Gonzalez said a man in his 40s is dead from gun shot wound. Authorities have some suspects in custody and are interrogating them at this time. 

We have a crew on the scene and we'll update you will more information as it becomes available. 

