Man in his 40s murdered near Orange Grove, suspects in custody

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — The Jim Wells County Sherriff's Office is investigating a murder scene on County Road 305 near Orange Grove.
Lieutenant Alan Gonzalez said a man in his 40s is dead from gun shot wound. Authorities have some suspects in custody and are interrogating them at this time.
We have a crew on the scene and we'll update you will more information as it becomes available.
RELATED: Jim Wells County deputy, K9 unit find aftermarket compartment on car that held more than 200 grams of meth, $40K in cash
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- $2K fine for illegally discharging fireworks in city limits, CCPD says
- City Manger: Failure to modernize, properly maintain Corpus Christi Marina stops today
- Chief Markle: Don't shoot fireworks or firearms into the air this NYE
- VERIFY: Can a person be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine or be fired for refusing?