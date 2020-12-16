Woman arrested and charged with capital murder for death of infant in Alice

37-year-old Ericka Ann Gonzalez has been arrested and charged with capital murder.

ALICE, Texas — Alice Police have arrested 37-year-old Ericka Ann Gonzalez on a charge of capital murder in the October 12 death of a 2-month-old baby.

Gonzalez is in the Jim Wells county jail on 500,000.00 bond.

Monday, Oct. 12, Alice Police Officers were called to the 500 block of Angelina around 4:40 p.m. Monday where they found a crying mother who told officers her baby was deceased. Officers entered the house and found an unresponsive infant.

According to Alice Police Chief Ron Davis, the Medical Examiner's preliminary report indicated it was a homicide, but no official cause of death was given.

