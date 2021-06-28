Corpus Christi PD: Officer shoots man during struggle after alleged catalytic converter theft attempt

The shooting happened just after 6:50 a.m. on the 3800 block of Caravelle Parkway.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot by a Corpus Christi police officer during a struggle this morning, officials confirmed to 3News.

The shooting happened just after 6:50 a.m. on the 3800 block of Caravelle Parkway.

Corpus Christi Interim Police Chief David Blackmon said an officer walking through an apartment complex saw a man on the ground, under a car, attempting to steal a catalytic converter. When the officer tried to speak with the man, another suspect came up to the officer with a gun at the scene, Blackmon said.

A struggle then caused the officer to shoot the man with the gun. That suspect was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, Blackmon said. The officer was not injured.

Officers are looking for the original theft suspect and will release identifying information for the public as soon as they have any leads.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.