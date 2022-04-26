Punishment phase in Brandon Portillo case enters closing arguments, sentencing to be decided soon

Both the defense and prosecution have rested and it's now in the hands of the jury, where deliberations are currently underway.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The punishment phase on the Brandon Portillo case is in closing arguments, and his sentence could be known as soon as Tuesday night.

Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez crossed examined Portillo this Tuesday afternoon after Portillo himself took the stand.

"In conversation, in socializing, not even thinking about what I was putting myself into. I was being stupid," Portillo said.

Portillo testified that he intended to go to Chipotle and get something to eat.

He did not make it.

Instead he ran into Corpus Christi Police officers Alan McCollum and Michael Love, killing McCollum.

"I drove my truck intoxicated and I caused a lot. I caused one of the most biggest accidents that there could ever be and I caused Alan McCollum to pass away," Portillo said. "I hurt officer Love and I also hurt Kiyomi Muniz. I destroyed all their families."

Also on the stand Tuesday, McCollum's wife and daughter who testified how his loss has affected their lives. Both the defense and prosecution have rested and it's now in the hands of the jury, where deliberations are currently underway.

