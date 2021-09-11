Attempted robbery in Stripes Convenience Store, Robstown PD searching for suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Robstown Police Department is asking for help in trying to identify the male individual in the photographs.
Robstown Stripes robbery suspect
On Sunday, Nov 7th at about 2:45 a.m. an unidentified male suspect entered the Stripes Convenience store at 628 Highway 44 in Robstown, Texas.
Brandishing a knife at the store clerk, the suspected demanded money from the register. The man was unsuccessful in completing this armed robbery as another customer inside the store intervened.
If anyone has information on this robbery or can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact the Robstown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (361) 387-3531.
More information can be found at the Robstown Police Department Facebook page.
