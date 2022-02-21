UPDATE: Police have taken 16-year old connected to Bolivar shooting into custody

Officers found the victim early Saturday morning. The suspected shooter is now being held at the Nueces County Juvenile Justice Center.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A shooting over the weekend left a 17-year-old dead, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 18 on the 2200 block of Bolivar. Dispatchers with the CCPD sent officers to a call of shots fired in the area.

Officers found the boy in the street with an apparent gunshot wound when they got to the scene. The officers provided medical aid until EMS arrived, police said.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed that a disturbance occurred in the street before the shooting, CCPD officials said.

As of Monday, Feb. 21 CCPD officers have arrested a 16-year old male juvenile in connection with the shooting. Officials say he is being held at the Nueces County Juvenile Justice center at this time.

Sr. Officer Travis Pace confirms that this shooting was not connected with gang activity, and it was not a random act of violence.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.