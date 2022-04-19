'Not going to be any dry eyes in this room': Jury watches graphic video of crash during Portillo trial

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The trial of Brandon Portillo resumes at the Nueces County Courthouse Tuesday, April 19.
Portillo is the man accused of causing the accident that killed Senior Corpus Christi Police Officer Alan McCollum in the line-of-duty.
Portillo faces one charge of intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer, and two counts intoxication assault of a peace officer. Last Wednesday was jury selection following opening statements where graphic video was shown from that night.
The long-awaited trial began on April 13, 2020, in the 94th district court. It was an emotional day for several families and the Corpus Christi Police Department as opening statements took place.
“Some things cannot be fixed, they can only be carried. The evidence is going to show you that that is the unfortunate reality of this case,” said 1st Assistant District Attorney Angelica Hernandez.
It was January 31, 2020, when Senior Officer Alan McCollum and his partner were responding to a call for racing along SPID when they pulled over a car near Kostoryz. During the stop, a truck smashed into the police unit, killing officer McCollum and injuring two other officers.
“Came across three lanes of travel to crash into those three units,” said Hernandez.
RELATED: Opening statements in trial of Brandon Portillo, man accused of causing crash that killed CCPD officer
Every second of that night on video reveals in detail what happened to each person involved, even the moments before the accident.
“When you have 18 alcoholic drinks, and that’s what he evidence is going to show you, you’ll see every one of them, you’ll see how he was staggering, how he couldn’t walk,” said Hernandez.
The defense also pointed out just how emotional the images and video would be.
“There is not going to be any dry eyes in this room by any person who is watching these videos,” said Defense Attorney Kyle Hoelscher.
Hoelscher asked the jury to not focus on those emotions and to find Portillo guilty of just DWI.
“I know it’s going to be difficult emotion and outside pressure is going to affect what you want to do but the facts are going to tell you what the law says is right to do and that’s what I’m going to be asking during this trial,” Hoelscher said.
Meanwhile the district attorney's office is asking for guilty on all three charges Portillo faces.
“Not based on what I’m going to tell you but based on what you’re going to hear and see with your own eyes,” said Hernandez.
