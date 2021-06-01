Banquete ISD returning to remote instruction after students test positive for COVID-19

Students are expected to return to face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, January 19.

BANQUETE, Texas — Additional outbreaks of COVID-19 are forcing more Coastal Bend schools to return to virtual learning after the winter break.

All schools at the Banquete ISD will be switching to remote learning starting January 6 through Monday, January 18. District leaders said students who reported to school on Jan.4, 5, received positive results this week.

