CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We continue to celebrate the high school class of 2020 and all the accomplishments of our local seniors, especially those whose hard work is nothing short of inspiring.

This is particularly true for Madu Kar, a Carroll High School graduate. She is the first in her family to receive a high school diploma.

Kar never thought she would be a soon-to-be graduate because she's someone who knows success doesn't come easy.

"I never thought I could do it," Kar said.

Kar is originally from Bangladesh. She first came to the U.S. in 2016. Her family wanted her and her younger brother to have a better education.

When she started her freshman year of high school, Kar said she faced a tremendous language barrier because she didn't understand or speak English.

"I was struggling because I didn't understand whatever the teacher was saying, what other students were doing," Kar said. "I tried following what they were doing. It was really awkward. Some people, they made fun of me, I felt so bad. When I went home after school, sometimes I cried. The way they treated me, I didn't like it."

Kar was determined, finding motivation from her family. She pushed to teach herself. By the end of her freshman year, she said she started speaking and understanding the language. Throughout her high school years, she continued to excel.

"In my junior and senior year, when I wanted to learn Spanish, my teachers were really great," Kar said.

She also credits the teachers who motivated her to never settle.

"I didn't know anything, but they never got mad at me," Kar added.

Kar became the Vice President for the Spanish Club.

"I'm literally putting family name as a graduate," Kar said.

As she looks back on the journey to get here, she is also looking ahead. She is has enrolled at Texas A&M Corpus Christi and plans to study Science and Engineering.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: