CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College made history tonight with a virtual graduation ceremony.
The online event was held for spring 2020 graduates and featured congratulatory videos, reading of students' names and a virtual "after party" with local hip hop artist El Dusty.
Del Mar College handed out 989 certificates and associate's degrees to approximately 846 students this evening.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
