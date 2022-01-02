Ingleside High School wins first place, two thousand dollar reward for PSA competition

Students took part in the TxDot Project Celebration Competition which seeks to educate students on the dangers of impaired driving.

INGLESIDE, Texas — Students at Ingleside High School won first place regionally in a public service announcement competition.

It was for the TxDot Project Celebration Competition. Students will also take home $2,000 for the senior class Project Graduation, which is a chemical free party put on by the school.

It encourages seniors to not drink or use drugs after graduation, and to help safely celebrate their achievements.

Ingleside High School senior Steven Thompson said that making sure students understand the dangers of drunk driving is essential.

"It's very important, drinking and driving, it's very dangerous especially in teens," Thompson said. "If it can save one life, that's good."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.