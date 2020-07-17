Health experts say the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Texas are due to Fourth of July weekend

Corpus Christi is now the number one metro area in Texas for new COVID cases and second in fatalities per capita.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The need for more medical personnel is a growing one in Texas. In the recent weeks the number of new cases for Nueces County has been in the triple digits every day.



The animation of the COVID-19 virus is a familiar sight these days. Based on how the virus appears under high-powered microscope.

Something so small, brought trouble and for many families, so much sadness.



Thursday had the greatest single day number of deaths from the virus in Texas, as new cases over the past three days has hit all-time highs.



Over 129 people added to the death toll and over 30,000 new confirmed cases in Texas since Thursday.

Health experts say the spike in new infections is partially the result of social gatherings over the fourth of July holiday weekend.

In Aransas Pass thousands had front row seats at the fourth of July firework show.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi task force saying, “this time last month, Corpus Christi had one of the lowest rates per capita across Texas.”

According to the task force "Corpus Christi is now the number one metro area in Texas for new COVID cases and second in fatalities per capita."

“March, April, we did really well as a community. lately, we've done terrible. We really put ourselves in trouble,” said Dr. Philippe Tissot, Interim Director of the Conrad Blucher Institute (CBI) at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

The COVID-19 tsunami has already given the Coastal Bend a look at the power it has. Because of this, health experts are reminding the community, yet again, the virus, is everywhere

“The virus does not know it's your family. The virus is going to jump from person to person whether it's young, old or if your grandpa or grandpa is right there. If you have it and you don't know it, you're affecting your grandparents,” said Dr. Tissot.

The task force also advising residents to be careful with family gatherings. Even with relatives one may not see every day, including funerals, baby showers, weddings and other family events. The public is especially cautioned to avoid contacts with older members of the family.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: