Dr. Is In: Breakthrough Alzheimer's treatment shows promise

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Originally a treatment for addressing obesity, "deep brain stimulation" therapy wound up improving patient awareness and memory retention. Now, it's being looked at as a treatment for Alzheimer's.
This therapy works by implanting a device similar to a pacemaker which generates a low frequency electrical current. That provides stimulation to areas of the brain shown to be damaged or poorly functions.
Dr. Surani says this same therapy has been used to treat tremors and other neurological issues, and is picking up worldwide attention for more.
There's still no cure for Alzheimer's disease, but treatments like this can bring hope to many of our seniors suffering from the condition.
Be sure to watch our full interview for more information.
