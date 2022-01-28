Christus SPOHN mobile blood drive coming to town

To celebrate National Blood Donor Month, Christus SPOHN will be holding a blood drive on Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — January is National Blood Donor Month. With the month coming to a close, Christus SPOHN will be holding a Mobile Blood Drive to celebrate!

They're calling on residents to come out and donate, and help save a life.

Donors will be receiving their own 'Find A Hero in You Shirt' as well as a few other bonuses. They'll receive a coupon to the Outback Steakhouse, as well as a stadium cup for National Blood Donor Month.

The perfect things to get back some fluids and protein after giving blood!

The blood drive will be held outside of the hospital at their 600 Elizabeth location from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; interested donors can call the Blood Center to schedule an appointment.

Their number is (361) 855-4943. You can click here to visit their website.

So do your part, and find the hero in you!

