Falfurrias hosts first mass vaccination clinic

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Millions of Texans have been fully vaccinated, and while that is great news for some folks; residents in rural areas haven't even seen one COVID-19 vaccine.

Before Friday, Falfurrias was one of those areas. At least until U.S. Rep, Vicente Gonzalez stepped in, and now plenty of vaccines have made their way to Brooks County for the first time.

"Thankfully we were able to get Doctors Hospital in McAllen, Texas to allocate 1,000 vaccines to this community," said Gonzalez.

He said, he's been listening to concerns from Texans in smaller communities and assures, they will not be forgotten or over-looked.

"I really had to get on the phone and really push to assure that my rural counties were not forgotten that these populations were getting immunized and getting shots in their arms at the same rate as our larger cities," Gonzalez added.

This vaccine clinic is an example of what other rural areas in the Coastal Bend can expect in the future.

"Not only here but throughout my district. I plan to have centers like this where people drive thru, they get to register days before they drive thru and they get their shot in their arm," said Gonzalez.

With more vaccine locations, means more hands-on deck. That's where the National Guard steps in.

"We supplement as need be, whether it be setting up or moving equipment, whether it be drawing vaccines and getting those distributed to the nurses so that they can do their part. Wherever we need to fill in, we do, so that they can focus on the task at hand," said Marcos Harris with the National Guard.

Brooks County officials said, Falfurrias high school will be continue to serve as a mass vaccine site moving forward.

