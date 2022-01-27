Dr. Is In: The 'stealth variant' seen in Denmark

Dr. Salim Surani joins us to discuss what this sub-variant is, and what makes it unique.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the Omicron surge has begun to level off, scientists have detected a 'sub-variant' in Denmark. This mutation is better at evading tests, but doesn't seem as dangerous to one's health. We spoke with Dr. Surani about what this stealth variant means.

The official name of the variant is B.1.2 and while it spreads more easily than Delta, nothing suggests that it is more dangerous.

Two cases have been detected in the Houston area, but none have appeared so far here in the coastal bend.

When asked if we should be concerned, Dr. Surani said that he thinks "these variants are going to keep coming in."

He added that mutations will keep coming, because the virus wants to survive. Although it becomes more transmissible, it becomes less deadly. After all, a dead host can't transmit the virus.

Overall, Dr. Surani suggests this variant will cause less illness than others seen so far.

