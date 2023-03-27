x
Protecting your eyes during eye-drop recall

The CDC along with the FDA are investigate the outbreak of an extensively drug-resistant strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa. 68 people affected in 16 states.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The outbreak is associated with multiple types of infections, including eye infections. The investigation to date has identified artificial tears as a common exposure for many patients.

Eye infection symptoms may include:
*Yellow, green, or clear discharge from the eye
*Eye pain or discomfort
*Redness of the eye or eyelid
*Feeling of something in your eye (foreign body sensation)
*Increased sensitivity to light
*Blurry vision

The government agencies say these products were tainted during manufacturing with a rare strain of the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa that is resistant to the common, powerful antibiotics known as carbapenems.

