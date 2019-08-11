CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is working with the Texas General Land Office to clean up an oil spill in the La Quinta Ship Channel near the Port of Corpus Christi.

According to the Coast Guard, 1,500 gallons of hydraulic oil from a dredge vessel spilled into the ship channel Wednesday.

Crews with the Coast Guard and GLO were deployed Thursday morning with special equipment to help clean some of the oil out of the bay.

A ruptured hose on the vessel caused the oil spill.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: