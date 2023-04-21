x
58th Annual Freer Rattlesnake Roundup sees large turnout

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Freer Rattlesnake Roundup opened their gates shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

Alongside the traditional snake shows and competitions, residents can look forward to a weekend filled with parades, a car show and a barbecue cookoff. 

3NEWS spoke with snake handler Candi Green who said that these things are best left to the experts.

"We like to say don't try this at home," she said. "All snakes are willingly to bite you at anytime and it's better to just walk away if you don't know how to handle."

