Abbott names new interim Nueces County DA

The appointee is not the person the Nueces County Republica Party had endorsed in September.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An interim Nueces County district attorney was announced by Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday to replace Mark Gonzalez, who announced his resignation in September.

James "Jimmy" Granberry is a defense lawyer with experience in the Nueces County DA's office. He was an ADA there from 1990-94.

The appointment took about five weeks.

3NEWS reached out to the governor's office Thursday night for an update on the appointment, but calls and email went unreturned.

"We understand the governor is busy but we're getting a little frustrated because its been so long," Nueces County Republican Party Chair Carmen Calderone Jr. said. "Its been weeks and we don't have a DA. The assistant stepping down, there's no one running the office. The office was already in shambles, now it's in shambles with no leader. So, we need a bold strong leader to step in. "

Gonzalez informed his staff of his decision to leave the office Sept. 5, after posting a campaign announcement on Facebook stating his intention to run against Ted Cruz for one of Texas' two U.S. Senate seats.

When he spoke with 3NEWS at the time, Gonzalez said leaving the DA's office wasn't a move he wanted to make, but that he has felt increasingly under attack on different levels, including by the new power state lawmakers gave Abbott allowing him to remove district attorneys from office if they refuse to prosecute people who get abortions.

"That's a real attack on democracy," he said. "I just don't want to be a pawn in that game. Whether they are they are trying to send a message to other DAs throughout Texas or anything like that. So, I'm choosing to leave on my own terms."

Shortly after, 30 of 35 Nueces County Republican Party precinct chairs voted to endorse former Nueces County ADA and current San Patricio County ADA James Sales.

Then, on Sept. 12, Nueces County First ADA Angelica Hernandez gave Nueces County Judge Connie Scott her resignation. Her last day was Sept. 22.

"It was very much a surprise," Scott said at the time. "I know there is a lot going on. We are waiting for the governor to fill that vacant spot before the next election. So I can understand and sympathize with the situation she is in as well."