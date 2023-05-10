Candidates for the Nueces County District Attorney interim position await Governor Abbott's decision

It has been one month since Nueces County D.A. Mark Gonzalez announced he is resigning from the role, but the interim position still remains unfilled.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been one month since Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez announced that he is resigning from his position in order to run for U.S. Senate.

3NEWS reported that it's up to Gov. Greg Abbott to appoint his interim replacement. But so far, the governor's office has been quiet on how close he is to making a decision.

Gonzalez said that he never thought it would take such a long time to find his replacement, believing it would only take about two weeks.

The search is now going on five.

Nueces County Attorney Jenny Dorsey said she has been in contact with the governor's office and believes word should be coming soon, but they have not been provided a timeline on when exactly that will happen.

What we do know is that candidates have gone through an interview process.

One of those candidates, Republican James Sales, who is currently a prosecutor in San Patricio County and also once served in Nueces County. Sales gained the local Republican Party's favor after party precinct chairs held their own interviews and vote last month.

Nueces County Republican Party Chair Carmen Calderone Jr. said Abbott's staff will vet everyone and then give their recommendation to the Governor.

"We understand the Governor is busy but we're getting a little frustrated because its been so long," he said. "Its been weeks and we don't have a DA. The assistant stepping down, there's no one running the office. The office was already in shambles, now it's in shambles with no leader. So, we need a bold strong leader to step in. Hopefully the Governor will appoint soon."

Gonzalez's decision to resign was followed by a petition to remove him from office accusing him of a laundry list of offenses including mismanaging his office. Gonzalez has contended those allegations are false.

3News reached out to Governor Abbott's press office this week but we have not received an update.

