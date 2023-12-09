Nueces Co. Republican Party votes on Interim District Attorney recommendation to send to Governor Greg Abbott

Longtime prosecutor James Sales received overwhelming support from his party Tuesday night as the top candidate to step in for outgoing D.A. Mark Gonzalez.

The Nueces County Republican Party precinct chairs took an important vote on their recommendation as to who should replace Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez as interim D.A.

3NEWS previously reported that Gonzalez, a Democrat, announced earlier this month that he would be leaving the position in order to run for the U.S. Senate.

His interim replacement will be decided by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Nueces County Party members heard from four candidates vying for the seat, each making their case. In the end, the person who gained the party's favor was Republican nominee James Sales.

"Sometimes a person can whisper their opinion and sometimes they can shout their opinion," said Sales following the vote.

Sales received 30 votes out of the 35 precinct chairs who were present.

"I can not tell you how grateful I am for the confidence that the local Republicans have put into me, and I will do everything in my power to earn their trust. It's up to the Governor. I am in his hands. I hope to be able to talk to him," he said.

Sales brings 30 years of experience as a prosecutor. He is currently a prosecutor with the San Patricio County District Attorney's office but has also served with Nueces County in the past.

Other candidates who spoke tonight included Nueces County Felony Chief Prosecutor Kristi Britt, Frank Errico, and Doug Norman. Both Sales and Britt have officially announced they will be running for the D.A. position in 2024.

Abbott will be in charge of appointing his interim replacement until elections take place which is still about a year away.

Gonzalez's decision comes ahead of what was supposed to be a planned trial later this month over a petition to remove him from office, accusing him of a laundry list of offenses including mismanaging his office and failing to pursue indictments.

Gonzalez has contended that those allegations are false.

"Forget about partisan politics for a second. It's a win for all of the residents of Nueces County, because there's been a lot of issues with the D.A.s office under Mark Gonzalez in his tenure. With him getting out now, it helps us plus it saves us from a trial to remove him from office. I'm glad he did the right thing and that he resigned, now we get to get somebody in there who can clean up the office and take care of the citizens of Nueces County," said Nueces County Republican Chair Carmen Calderone Jr.

The departure puts Democrats in a tough spot. The chair of the Nueces County Democratic Party Rene Saenz said he is disappointed with Mark's decision, but understands the pressure he must have been under.

The party is now facing new realities that his departure opens the door for Governor Abbott to appoint a Republican to fill that position. He contends that the Democratic Party has a solid candidate running for the seat in November of 2024.

"We're going to go hard. We're going to have some solid candidates and there is one specifically I'm waiting for, and I am going to put some pressure real soon," said Saenz.

That candidate has not yet been announced.

