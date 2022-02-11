AEP Texas warns customers of potential scam calls

According to company investigators with AEP, scammers will tell the customer they need a new meter, but will only install one after a payment is made.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas are warning customers of scammers who are threatening to cut their power unless they pay cash over the phone.

Residents are reminded that AEP will never send a bill because they work through their retail electric providers. Additionally AEP will notify customers by mail if there is an issue.

According to company investigators with AEP, scammers will tell the customer they need a new meter, but will only install one after a payment is made.

Larry Jones with AEP Texas said there is one clue that should be a red flag for customers.

"I can't imagine any business asking a customer to go out and buy a cash card and read the numbers from that cash card over the phone," Jones said. "That is just beyond belief."

Jones said that if problems arise then to call the number that is located on the electric bill to make sure residents know where they stand.

