Alice schools partner with law enforcement to increase security measures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Alice schools are now teaming with local law enforcement as the district added another layer of security to school campuses.

It acts as a glimpse into the future of security across more area schools.

when personnel walk into Alice High School they are greeted by a number of lawmen who have been brought in to beef up security at the school.

"We have our security team plus the Alice Police Department," said Alice Superintendent Carl Scarbrough. "And they are patrolling as well in the evening around the clock and making sure our schools are taken care of."

Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia believes that it's important that there is an officer at every school from now on. That after a gunman walked into a Uvalde elementary school and began his rampage.

"We do have full-time officers at the schools, at the high school, and at the junior high," Garcia. "And we've been talking about having officers in the elementary schools and that's some thing we really need to push. And we need this community to support us in our efforts to ensure that the safety of our kids in our community our first and foremost."

Parents and students who saw the extra security in place at the high school were impressed by the show of force and want to see more of that in the future.

"I think that they're doing a very good job and I would really like to see this again next year. The security, I'm really impressed," said Nadia Ortiz, an Alice ISD parent.

The Superintendent said that along with the beefed up security, there's a social worker at every school. Plus, the District provides a teletherapy hotline for students. They can speak with a licensed therapist from the comfort of their own home about whatever troubles they may be having at school or at home. It's a free service and another way the District is trying to head off problems before they reach campus.

