Animal shelters look for help as they deal with overcrowding

One stray dog is now in the care of ACS while they look to find it a new home, with help from former 3NEWS Chief Meteorologist Bill Vessey.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Animal Shelters are experiencing issues with overcrowding all across the Coastal Bend.

City officials said that Corpus Christi Animal Care Services has more animals than they have capacity for.

The dog spent the night with him after he gave it some food and water, but taking it to a shelter was harder than he thought.

This morning I've been to every care center in town. Whether it was in the Humane Society, Peewee's, everybody. And everybody is full," Vessey said.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was Vessey's last stop to find someone to take care of the stray dog. With dangerously high temperatures outside, he said he couldn't wait for someone to come pick the dog up.

"I couldn't let this poor dog out to become a stray again and then call and have him be picked up. I'm so thankful to the City for helping me and us out by taking this dog today," Vessey said.

Dave Parrott with ACS said that finding shelter for animals is all contingent on their situation.

"If they're here for medical or behavioral issues, we try to find a rescue for them because sending a dog out with a lot of medical issues probably is not the best adoption option," Parrott said.

He adds that there is a potential solution to overcrowding.

"If people would spay and neuter their pets, obviously it would help with the population control," Parrott said. "It wouldn't be an immediate effect, but it would be something that eventually would allow us to take control of it."

City Manager Peter Zanoni said he will introduce an updated budget this month to City Council to address that issue.

"We're going to look to significantly increase the amount of moneys that we budget each year for spay-neuter services. Whether it's the City doing it, or some of our partner agencies as well," Zanoni said.

For now, Vessey's stray dog will stay at Animal Care Services for three days to see if his owner comes to get him. If not, he'll be put up for adoption or sent to another rescue center.

Residents are encouraged to report stray dogs and utilize the City's call center.

