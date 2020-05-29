ALICE, Texas — A parade of cars made its way down Franky Brunston's street today. He couldn't hold back his emotions and neither could his big sister Ella Brunston.

It was March of last year when Franky was diagnosed with aplastic anemia - a rare blood disease. His best hope for a cure was a bone marrow transplant, but he needed a match.

His sister Ella was that perfect match. At six years old, Ella selflessly agreed to donate her bone marrow to save her brother's life.

"If I could save my brother's life, then other matches could save a life," Ella said.

The parade marked the first anniversary of that lifesaving transplant. Their family is now encouraging others to join the 'Be The Match' registry to help those who continue to fight blood cancers and have yet to find their match.

To register as a bone marrow donor, text Team Frankly to 61474.

