Aransas Pass pool raises safety concerns after child leaves with multiple injuries

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several people are questioning the safety of the Aransas Pass Aquatic Center after a post circulating online claims one family's visit to the pool left their kids covered with cuts and scrapes.

Emily Salinas was at the facility when she realized her niece had minor injuries after coming out of the water.

"My niece had realized her finger was bleeding, so as she came out of the pool," Salinas said. "She was upset -- sat in my sister's lap. She noticed blood was running from her feet and her ankles."

Salinas told 3NEWS that a lifeguard instructed her family to visit the first-aid center, where they were given Band-Aids. They were also informed that similar incidents like theirs happen frequently.

"I was like, I mean, this is a lot of blood," she said. "I'm kind of concerned of the amount of blood coming from her and it being in the pool."

Salinas posted photos of her son's and niece's scrapes and cuts on Facebook, and the post received nearly 200 shares. Other parents commented on the post, sharing their own similar experiences.

Both the aquatic center and the city of Aransas Pass Director of Community Enrichment Kaylynn Paxson reached out to Salinas about ways to remedy the situation.

"What we did was we went out following that protocol, immediately after talking to that guest, I actually went out with the team myself," she said. "What we do is take all socks and shoes off and we comb the surface."

Paxson informed 3NEWS that the pool's texture is not completely smooth, as it is designed to be slip-resistant. However, her department regularly checks for any abrasive surfaces.

"After we did the walk-in, we said 'Okay, we are going to thoroughly vacuum the area,' " she said. "Then we will add any extra caulking to go above and beyond in that area. So when our guests are in there, they are having fun."

Salinas believes there is an issue with the pool's texture, but Paxson stated that the community pool undergoes an annual inspection.

"So, yes, the pool has been in compliance and is currently," she said.

Paxson encourages visitors to wear water shoes when using the community pool.

