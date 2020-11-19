As COVID-19 cases rise in the Coastal Bend, flu numbers are staying low

3News spoke with a Coastal Bend doctor to see why flu numbers are low and how we can keep them that way.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state one set of numbers is staying low. Doctors and health districts all over are reporting very few cases of the flu. 3News spoke with a local doctor to see why numbers are low and how we can keep them that way.

“What has happened, as COVID started to go up, flu came down last year, we followed the summer which is end of flu season,” said Dr. James Mobley, health authority for San Patricio County. “And now that we are again back in season numbers are historically low for the last 5 years.”



Dr. Mobley says that the low flu numbers this season have something to do with the coronavirus pandemic. However, the relationship between the two is still unknown. There are many theories in the scientific community as to why practices like hand washing, social distancing, and mask wearing might be suppressing flu transmission.

“If it came from just wearing masks, I would not have expected the COVID spikes to occur at the same time,” said Dr. Mobley.



Dr. Mobley also says that the number of flu tests has not decreased from previous years. If anything, more people are being tested for flu than ever before.



“Whenever I see a patient with flu-like symptoms we automatically give the flu test, we're doing the flu testing,” said Dr. Mobley. “I’m wondering if there is some weird thing where COVID gives you protection from flu, but I have no facts to base that on, so have no idea, is the real answer.”

When a virus enters a person's body it triggers an immediate response.

“The body produces interferon, which basically protects against other viruses,” said Dr. Mobley.

Is this interferon providing extra protection from the flu this season?? It's an interesting theory.

“It may be that people with COVID infections and the production of interferon may me protecting against the flu, but again, I’m just throwing this out as an idea, because it appears that flu is low even in people who have not had COVID,” said Dr. Mobley.

Whatever the numbers are e are still in a pandemic and we still need to take precautions. Getting a flu shot and practice all the latest protective guidelines to stay as safe and healthy as we can.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.