As ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy, expert questions reliability of Texas' separate power grid

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday ERCOT asked Texans to begin conserving energy in order to avoid any possible interruptions in service and over-power the grid. This at a time -- where folks are relying on their AC and different ways to stay cool inside from that dangerous heat.

"What we are hearing from ERCOT is that cooperation from consumers all throughout the ERCOT grid has been very strong in response to their request for conservation." Said Larry Jones, Corporate Communications Manager for AEP Texas.

Jones explains ERCOT is the air traffic controller- they monitor and work with the power companies or energy delivery companies as well as the supply companies who generate and supply the electricity. AEP Texas is an energy delivery company who delivers energy over their power lines.

"What that means is if the amount of demand for electricity from customers is more than what’s being generated ERCOT in its role will direct the transmission and distribution companies to disrupt power as a protective measure so there isn’t long term damage to the electricity system," said Jones.

ERCOT oversees Texas' power grid which is separate from the rest of the U.S. It's also cut off from access to additional power from other states, something one energy expert questions.

Energy expert, Daniel Cohan, says "We buy and sell oil, buy and sell natural gas, all sorts of chemical products. Why we have this hang up that we're unwilling to buy and sell power across state lines really doesn't make much sense and is really shooting ourselves in the foot."

In the meantime, Texas is encouraging consumers to practice energy conservation with tips like raising your thermostat a few degrees, changing your air filters, and keeping your blinds closed to keep cool air inside especially this week considering ERCOT’s request but in general to save energy and save money on your bill.

"It’s important to remember this is just the first step in the process, and we aren’t in a crisis situation because consumers are responding to the request for conservation," said Jones.

This energy conservation request is set to last until Friday June 18th.

