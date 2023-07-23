'Back to School Bash' helps ease parents of back-to-school needs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kleberg County, Driscoll Children's Hospital and other agencies took part in the Back to School Bash and Wellness fair over in Kingsville.
Students were able to get free school supplies, backpacks, physicals, community resources and more.
Organizers said the initiative is rewarding as they help parents and children both.
Miguel Lopez is the Community Outreach Ambassador for Driscoll Children's Hospital. He spoke with 3NEWS and said, "if it wasn't for events like this some parents would be scrounging last minute. As long as we are here doing anything we can to alleviate anything we can within the family household."
The event took place last year, but we are told this year's event was even more successful.
Organizers hope to keep growing it and making it even better.
