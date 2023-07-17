Visible damage on new Harbor Bridge is cosmetic, developers say

Flatiron Dragados Spokesperson Lynn Allison said this type of incident does not compromise the structural integrity of the concrete segment.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Damages spotted on part of the New Harbor Bridge have people asking developers questions.

An observant driver noticed a crack in the concrete on the new bridge and took a photo, sparking questions about safety concerns.

Flatiron Dragados Spokesperson Lynn Allison said the crack is the result of localized damage caused during an incident while erecting the south pylon of the bridge. She said that this type of incident does not compromise the structural integrity of the concrete segment. A statement was also provided to 3NEWS that reads:

During the construction of the Harbor Bridge Project Cable-Stayed Bridge, a localized spall incident was observed while erecting a south pylon back span segment. Minor cosmetic damage was sustained on the exterior of the segment during placement. However, we would like to assure all stakeholders that this type of incident does not compromise the structural integrity of the reinforced concrete segment. Our construction team has procedures in place for superficial repairs, which will be addressed and ongoing as construction progresses.

Regular inspections are conducted throughout the construction process, ensuring any potential issues are identified and addressed promptly. We are committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards in construction and ensuring the longevity of the new Harbor Bridge Construction.

Allison also said that their construction team has procedures in place for superficial repairs and will be addressed as construction progresses.

