Grain elevator collapses in Tynan, multiple injured

A grain elevator collapse in the Tynan area sent two people to the hospital with injuries, and first responders are still working to reach and rescue a third person.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A grain elevator collapse in the Tynan area sent two people to the hospital with injuries, and first responders are still working to reach and rescue a third person under the debris.

That's according to Bee County Sheriff Alden Southmayd.

The grain elevator ruptured and reportedly collapsed onto two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.

BREAKING: I’m on the scene of a grain elevator collapse in the Tynan area that has reportedly sent two people to the... Posted by Bill Churchwell 3 News on Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Southmayd said those three people are the only ones they believe were involved. First responders took one person to CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline by ambulance and another person to the hospital by HALO-Flight.

The status of their injuries is currently unknown.

Southmayd said that crews are still working to recover the third person.

Authorities as far away as George West and Three Rivers were called in to assist with the collapse.

Details are limited. 3NEWS has crews on the way to the scene and will bring you updates as soon as they're available.