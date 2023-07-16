Mother and unborn baby die from injuries in overnight crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Louisiana mother and her un-born baby have died from their injuries following a rollover crash after hitting an alligator.
Lifesaving measurements were attempted to save the woman who was 7 months pregnant.
Refugio Sheriff's Department said a truck was on State Highway 35- near FM 774 when the alligator crossed in front of them.
Several agencies responded including Refugio Volunteer Fire Department, Tivoli Fire Department and more.
The alligator died from the hit. There were two adults, and three children in the vehicle at the time. The others are expected to be ok.
