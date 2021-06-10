x
Be Prepared: City sets sandbag distribution locations, dates

The City of Corpus Christi is distributing sandbags to residents at four different locations on June 12, June 13 and June 19.
Credit: City of CC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane season is here and it is time to start preparing, if you have not already. 

To help, the City of Corpus Christi is distributing sandbags to residents at four different locations on June 12, June 13 and June 19.

City crews will distribute 3,000 free sandbags at each location for a total of 12,000 sandbags. 

Residents can get a maximum of seven free sandbags per vehicle. Drivers are asked to clear an area in the trunk or bed of their vehicle to stow the sandbags. Drivers and passengers must remain inside their cars while they are being loaded.

The drive-thru event locations and dates:

  • Saturday, June 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. West Guth Park, 9700 Up River Road
  • Sunday, June 13 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the J.C. Elliot Transfer Station, 7001 Ayers St.

The final two events will be a partnership with the city Public Works crew and military volunteers from NAS Corpus Christi. Both of these distributions will be on 

  • Saturday, June 19 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Waldron Field, 3746 Waldron Rd.
  •  and the City Service Center on Civitan at 5352 Ayers St.

