Be Prepared: City sets sandbag distribution locations, dates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane season is here and it is time to start preparing, if you have not already.
To help, the City of Corpus Christi is distributing sandbags to residents at four different locations on June 12, June 13 and June 19.
City crews will distribute 3,000 free sandbags at each location for a total of 12,000 sandbags.
Residents can get a maximum of seven free sandbags per vehicle. Drivers are asked to clear an area in the trunk or bed of their vehicle to stow the sandbags. Drivers and passengers must remain inside their cars while they are being loaded.
The drive-thru event locations and dates:
- Saturday, June 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. West Guth Park, 9700 Up River Road
- Sunday, June 13 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the J.C. Elliot Transfer Station, 7001 Ayers St.
The final two events will be a partnership with the city Public Works crew and military volunteers from NAS Corpus Christi. Both of these distributions will be on
- Saturday, June 19 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Waldron Field, 3746 Waldron Rd.
- and the City Service Center on Civitan at 5352 Ayers St.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Fish cleaner finds dolphin, turtle inside a shark in Port Aransas
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- PRIDE month festivities back in Corpus Christi for 2021
- IRS: Texans affected by winter storm have until June 15 to file taxes
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.