PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Beachtoberfest is a month-long series of events and activities designed to highlight the special qualities that make Port Aransas unique.

Members of the Chamber of Commerce, Parks and Recreation Department, and the Tourism Bureau said that 2019 has been a "smashing" success.

"The community has embraced it. They love it. They're putting together events so they can all be a part of Beachtoberfest, and it's become quite a celebration," Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce CEO Jeffrey Hentz said.

"This community, I've been here since '78, this community is amazing. Port Aransas is the place to come and have fun," Pam Greene said.

Beachtoberfest wraps up with a Haunted Hayrides next week.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: