Body found in Jim Wells County, investigation ongoing

The body was discovered near County Road 319 off Highway 359.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno confirmed that the body of a young woman was found on a property near County Road 319 off Highway 359.

According to the Alice-Echo News Journal, the body is of a possibly undocumented woman. Officials say it appeared to have been exposed to the elements for a few days.

We are still waiting on an autopsy report, but officials do not suspect foul play.

