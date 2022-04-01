City leaders on search for new health department employees

City leaders are on a national search to fill the positions, including health director.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Discussions continue over the spilt of the Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District and the city is looking to hire for several positions for their new standalone health department.

City leaders are on a national search to fill the positions, including a health director. All former employees of the City-County Public Health District are having to re-apply for their positions.

"It's underway, so several of our divisions head positions have been posted and interviews will begin, if not this week then next week," Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said. "Our national recruiting for a new director is also in place. That recruitment includes local, state and national candidates and so that's underway as well using a consultant firm."

There is no word on when the city may have all of the positions filled.

Zanoni said with the spread of the virus, this is the best time for the city to have its own health department.

Current Health Director Annette Rodriguez said she believes that the planned dismantling of the organization should be put on hold for now.

Rodriguez tells 3News that the rising threat of omicron should be the focus of everyone's efforts.

"I think with Omicron coming, you know, in my mind some of these things are going to have to be set aside,” Rodriguez said. “You know it's not personal, it's business and we're going to have to continue to work and do business to keep the community safe."

City leaders promised uninterrupted service for those who rely on the health department during the transition.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.