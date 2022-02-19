Brand new resource center ready to help CCFD serve the city

The Corpus Christi Fire Department site will house reserve first response vehicles and other life saving equipment, all to keep the community safe.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their newly completed Resource Center Friday, Feb. 18.

The center will house all reserve emergency vehicles, and other life saving equipment in one central location.

The event took place on site at 6226 Ayers street, and it's a big step for the city. Experts say this building offers preparedness in the face of emergency to our city's first responders.

"We are always striving to do more for our first responders," Mayor Guajardo said at the ceremony. "And this is a perfect example of that."

Likewise, CCFD Fire Chief Robert Rocha spoke on just what this building offered.

"We operate more efficiently, this gives us an opportunity to have a warehouse where we can store all of our ambulances, fire trucks, keep them in a safe location, so they are ready to serve the public of Corpus Christi."

The Corpus Christi Fire Department is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly completed Fire Department Resource Center which is located at 6226 Ayers Street. https://t.co/6jlVO0kX7v — Corpus Christi Fire Department (@CorpusChristiFD) February 18, 2022

Last year, the department received nearly 53-thousand calls a week. City officials say this new resource center will ensure they're always ready at a moment's notice.

