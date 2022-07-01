Breakthrough cases of COVID-19 hard to track during surge, health director says

Rodriguez said just before the surge, those who are unvaccinated made up the majority of severe cases.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County health officials are having trouble trying to track breakthrough cases during the current COVID-19 surge.

Health Director Annette Rodriguez said the number of people testing positive is so high, it has become near impossible for her staff to provide everyone with the with the information about how many of those who test positive are vaccinated or not.

"A lot of people keep asking 'are these breakthrough cases?' I don't have that information yet, that requires us working, counting, talking to them and analyzing the data," Rodriguez said. "It takes a lot of effort, it's not something that just happens."

Rodriguez said just before the surge, those who are unvaccinated made up the majority of severe cases.

"A couple of weeks ago, I could tell you with certainty that about 90% of the people in the hospital are unvaccinated," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said there will be a time when her staff can get the vaccination status information on all of the positive cases and when those numbers are available, she will share them.

